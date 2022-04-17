  • Luke Donald putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Luke Donald makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Luke Donald's 19-foot closing birdie putt at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Luke Donald makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.