Luke Donald putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

Luke Donald hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On his tee stroke on the 469-yard par-4 third, Luke Donald went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Luke Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Donald chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Donald had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

Donald missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 34 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

Donald missed the green on his first shot on the 198-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.