Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 48th at 4 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 10th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.