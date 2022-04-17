Kevin Na shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Kevin Na hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Na reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Na had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Na hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Na's 93 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Na had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.