Justin Thomas putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 35th at 6 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Justin Thomas got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Thomas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thomas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Thomas's 126 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Thomas had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.