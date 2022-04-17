Joseph Bramlett shoots 7-under 64 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 48th at 4 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Bramlett's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Bramlett chipped in his third shot from 29 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 6 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Bramlett hit an errant tee shot causing a drop, which left Bramlett with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 5 under for the day.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Bramlett's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 7 under for the round.