Jordan Spieth shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round in 2nd at 13 under; Shane Lowry is in 1st at 14 under; and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, Harold Varner III, Erik van Rooyen, J.T. Poston, and Sepp Straka are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the par-5 second, Spieth chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Spieth chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 11th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Spieth's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Spieth had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.