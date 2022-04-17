Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 70th at 6 over Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Byrd had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Byrd's 179 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Byrd hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.