Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Dahmen's his second shot went 26 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Dahmen had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Dahmen's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.