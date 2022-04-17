Joaquin Niemann putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

Joaquin Niemann hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Joaquin Niemann chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Niemann's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 109 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Niemann hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.