Jim Herman shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Jim Herman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 11th, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.