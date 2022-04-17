Jason Kokrak putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 35th at 6 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Jason Kokrak's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kokrak's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.