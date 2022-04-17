-
J.T. Poston delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the fourth at the RBC Heritage
April 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston's pin-high second and closing birdie at RBC Heritage
In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the RBC Heritage, J.T. Poston hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the par-4 first, J.T. Poston's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Poston chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Poston's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 7 under for the round.
