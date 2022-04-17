J.T. Poston delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the fourth at the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, J.T. Poston hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the par-4 first, J.T. Poston's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Poston chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Poston's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 7 under for the round.