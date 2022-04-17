Ian Poulter putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 final round in the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Ian Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Poulter's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poulter hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Poulter's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.