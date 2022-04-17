  • Ian Poulter putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 final round in the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter's impressive pitch-in eagle at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Ian Poulter makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.