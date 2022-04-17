Hudson Swafford putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 final round in the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his day tied for 35th at 6 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Hudson Swafford tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hudson Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Swafford chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Swafford at even for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Swafford's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 3 over for the round.