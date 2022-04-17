Henrik Stenson putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Henrik Stenson hit 17 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stenson finished his day tied for 54th at 2 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Henrik Stenson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Stenson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stenson to 3 under for the round.