  • Henrik Stenson putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Henrik Stenson makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Henrik Stenson's birdie chip-in at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Henrik Stenson makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.