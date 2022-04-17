Harold Varner III shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.

On his tee stroke on the 469-yard par-4 third, Varner III went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

Varner III hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.