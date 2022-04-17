Graeme McDowell shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Graeme McDowell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to even-par for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, McDowell hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, McDowell chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, McDowell chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.