  • Erik van Rooyen shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Erik van Rooyen makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Erik van Rooyen makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.