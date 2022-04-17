Erik van Rooyen shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Erik van Rooyen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 10th at 11 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, van Rooyen chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, van Rooyen's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

Van Rooyen's tee shot went 261 yards to the native area and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, van Rooyen hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.