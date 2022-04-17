Dylan Frittelli shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 550-yard par-5 second, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 1 over for the round.

Frittelli his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 5 over for the round.