Doug Ghim putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

Doug Ghim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his day tied for 35th at 6 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Doug Ghim had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Doug Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Ghim's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ghim's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.