Doc Redman putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 48th at 4 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Doc Redman hit an approach shot from 259 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Doc Redman to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green fourth, Redman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Redman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Redman hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.