Denny McCarthy finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 eighth, McCarthy's 189 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.