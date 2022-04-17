  • Denny McCarthy finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy's pin-high tee shot and birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.