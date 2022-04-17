Danny Willett shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Danny Willett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Willett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Willett hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

Willett his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Willett to 3 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 4 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Willett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Willett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.