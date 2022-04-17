Daniel Berger shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Daniel Berger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Berger chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Berger had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 198-yard par-3 17th green, Berger suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Berger at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Berger's 176 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.