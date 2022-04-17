Corey Conners shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Corey Conners hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Conners chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Conners chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Conners chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Conners's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.