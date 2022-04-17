Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Collin Morikawa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Morikawa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Morikawa at 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

Morikawa missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Morikawa had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Morikawa's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Morikawa his second shot went 41 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Morikawa had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.