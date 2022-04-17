Charl Schwartzel finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Charl Schwartzel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 54th at 2 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Schwartzel's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schwartzel's 172 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.