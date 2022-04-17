  • Charl Schwartzel finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Charl Schwartzel makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Charl Schwartzel hits tee shot tight leading to birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Charl Schwartzel makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.