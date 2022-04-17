Chad Ramey shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Chad Ramey hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 59th at even par Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Ramey got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ramey his second shot was a drop and his approach went 126 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 5 over for the round.