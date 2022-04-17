  • Chad Ramey shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Chad Ramey makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Chad Ramey sinks a 25-foot birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Chad Ramey makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.