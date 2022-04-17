Camilo Villegas shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Camilo Villegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 59th at even par Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Villegas had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Villegas's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Villegas's 151 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Villegas's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Villegas hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.