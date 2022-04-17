Cameron Young shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Cameron Young hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.

After a 298 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Young chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Young's 154 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Young hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Young had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Young hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 15th. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Young's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 6 under for the round.

Young tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Young to 5 under for the round.