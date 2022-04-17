Cameron Tringale shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Tringale chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tringale had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.