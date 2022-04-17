  • Strong putting brings Cam Davis a 8-under 63 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis makes birdie on No. 15 at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.