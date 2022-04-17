Strong putting brings Cam Davis a 8-under 63 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Cam Davis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Cam Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Davis chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Davis had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Davis's 81 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 7 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 8 under for the round.