  • C.T. Pan putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    C.T. Pan makes birdie on No. 7 at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.