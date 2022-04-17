C.T. Pan putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, C.T. Pan chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved C.T. Pan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Pan's his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.