Brian Stuard shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day in 69th at 4 over Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Stuard hit his 101 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Stuard had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.