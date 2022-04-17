Brian Harman shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 35th at 6 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Harman had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Harman's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Harman's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harman had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Harman's 160 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Harman's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.