Brian Gay shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Brian Gay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Gay tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Gay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Gay's his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Gay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.