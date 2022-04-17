Brendon Todd rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Todd finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Brendon Todd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brendon Todd at 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Todd chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Todd's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Todd's 177 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Todd had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.