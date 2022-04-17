Branden Grace shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Branden Grace hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 35th at 6 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-5 second, Grace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Grace hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Grace to 1 under for the round.

Grace got a double bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.