Billy Horschel finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Billy Horschel hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Horschel's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Horschel tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.