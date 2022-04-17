Bill Haas shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Bill Haas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 59th at even par Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Haas had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Haas chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Haas's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Haas's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 4 over for the round.