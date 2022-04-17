Ben Martin putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 final round in the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Ben Martin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his day tied for 59th at even par Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Ben Martin got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Martin to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Martin hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

Martin's tee shot went 266 yards to the native area and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.