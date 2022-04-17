Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Anirban Lahiri hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Lahiri chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lahiri hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Lahiri's his second shot went 27 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lahiri's 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Lahiri had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 12th, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Lahiri hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.