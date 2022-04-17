Alex Noren putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Alex Noren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Alex Noren hit his next to the native area. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Alex Noren to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Noren hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Noren hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to even for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.