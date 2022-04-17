Adam Svensson finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Adam Svensson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Svensson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Svensson his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Svensson hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Svensson's 182 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Svensson chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Svensson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Svensson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Svensson had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.