Adam Long putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Adam Long hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Adam Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Long's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Long chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Long hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Long's 153 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Long chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.