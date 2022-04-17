Adam Hadwin shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 218 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 first, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 2 under for the round.