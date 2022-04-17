Aaron Wise putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Aaron Wise's 148 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth Wise hit his tee shot 335 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.

Wise hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.