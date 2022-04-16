  • Wyndham Clark posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the third round of the RBC Heritage

  • In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark's approach sets up birdie make at RBC Heritage

    In the third round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.