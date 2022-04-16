Wyndham Clark posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the third round of the RBC Heritage

Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Clark finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Wyndham Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Clark had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Clark hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Clark's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.