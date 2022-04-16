Webb Simpson shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even-par for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 373-yard par-4 13th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.