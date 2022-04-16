Tyrrell Hatton finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Tyrrell Hatton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Hatton's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Hatton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

Hatton missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Hatton hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to even-par for the round.